Uganda: Censured Minister Namuganza remains bellicose despite lack of allies

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 15:28

Persis Namuganza in 2020 (photo: facebook)

Persis Namuganza, Uganda’s state minister for lands, was censured by the parliament on 23 January. She is the first cabinet member in the East African country to be censured in almost a quarter of a century.

In as little as a decade as a politician, Namuganza, who once proclaimed herself as “a revolutionary politician”, has made enemies on all fronts that no one, including President Yoweri Museveni, would stand by her side.                                                    

