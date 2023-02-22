In as little as a decade as a politician, Namuganza, who once proclaimed herself as “a revolutionary politician”, has made enemies on all fronts that no one, including President Yoweri Museveni, would stand by her side.
Uganda: Censured Minister Namuganza remains bellicose despite lack of allies
Persis Namuganza, Uganda’s state minister for lands, was censured by the parliament on 23 January. She is the first cabinet member in the East African country to be censured in almost a quarter of a century.