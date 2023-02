Lukashenko, a strong supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, gave Zimbabwe farming equipment including tractors, trucks and combine harvesters in a deal that has not been made public.

The deal is estimated to be part of the country’s mechanisation programme, worth around $66m.

READ MORE Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa welcomes Putin ally Belarus President Lukashenko

Both Zimbabwe and Belarus are under Western sanctions over gross human rights violations and depriving citizens of their democratic rights.