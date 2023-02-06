“There is no indication that the military is purchasing these territories. They are reportedly being allocated by the state, under the president’s orders, to the army,” says Timothy E. Kaldas, Policy Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle-East Policy.
Egypt: Land allocation to military contradicts IMF terms, critics say
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi recently issued a decree to allocate new swathes of land to the Armed Forces, doing little to fend off intensifying criticism against the military’s deeply entrenched economic involvement as the North African nation’s financial woes mount.