Egypt: Land allocation to military contradicts IMF terms, critics say

By Stephanie al-Hakim
Posted on Monday, 6 February 2023 16:14

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) at Al-Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt January 30, 2023. REUTERS

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi recently issued a decree to allocate new swathes of land to the Armed Forces, doing little to fend off intensifying criticism against the military’s deeply entrenched economic involvement as the North African nation’s financial woes mount.

“There is no indication that the military is purchasing these territories. They are reportedly being allocated by the state, under the president’s orders, to the army,” says Timothy E. Kaldas, Policy Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle-East Policy.

