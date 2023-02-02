joint-venture

In DRC, it’s all about the zinc mines in Upper Katanga

By Muriel Devey Malu-Malu
Posted on Thursday, 2 February 2023 13:55

Underground drilling operations conducted by Ivanhoe in recent years have expanded and improved the rather large Kipushi zinc deposit’s extractable resources. © Petrus Saayman/Ivanhoe Mines

With funding now available for this mining project, now operated by Kipushi Corporation (Kico), a joint-venture between Canadian Ivanhoe Mines and Gécamines, is preparing to restart production after 30 years of dormancy.

Look to the urban centre of Kipushi, Haut-Katanga, one kilometre from the Zambian border, and you will find the zinc mine and the installations of the joint-venture Kipushi Corporation SA (Kico SA), formed by Kipushi Holding Ltd (KH), a 100% subsidiary of the Canadian-owned Ivanhoe Mines, which holds a 68% stake. Gécamines holds the remaining 32%.

A $500m upgrade

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business