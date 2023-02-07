Unfounded fears? 

Why the Republic of Congo and Nigeria worry international agencies

By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Tuesday, 7 February 2023 17:29

Moody's rating agency headquarters in Manhattan, New York © REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Uncertainties regarding access to external finance, despite the economic recovery, explain the acute scepticism of rating institutions.

In quick succession, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) have issued two particularly bitter verdicts regarding the debt outlooks of two of Africa’s leading oil producers. In its analysis dated 27 January, S&P maintained the “CCC+” rating that it had assigned to Congo-Brazzaville in early September 2020.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business