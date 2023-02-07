In quick succession, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) have issued two particularly bitter verdicts regarding the debt outlooks of two of Africa’s leading oil producers. In its analysis dated 27 January, S&P maintained the “CCC+” rating that it had assigned to Congo-Brazzaville in early September 2020.
Why the Republic of Congo and Nigeria worry international agencies
Uncertainties regarding access to external finance, despite the economic recovery, explain the acute scepticism of rating institutions.