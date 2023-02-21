The results of Stats SA’s Agricultural Survey 2021 also show that the sector generated R417bn ($24bn) in total income. According to the results of Stats SA’s third quarter 2022 ‘Quarterly Labour Force Survey’, the sector employed an estimated 873,000 people, but it is facing unprecedented headwinds in the year ahead.
South Africa: 10 challenges facing multibillion-dollar agriculture sector
Agriculture, forestry and fishing industries grew 19.2% QoQ in the third quarter of last year, contributing 5% to South Africa’s GDP – higher than all other sectors – and pushing the country’s growth to 1.6%, according to official data released in December.