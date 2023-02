For the last six months, the ruling APC had been mocking the Presidential candidate of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over his dwindling chances at the poll due to a feud between him and five PDP governors known as the G5.

This feud had made even public commentators write off Atiku in the upcoming election. However, unbeknownst to the APC, there were columnists within their ranks as well.