DRC’s first year as a member of the East African Community (EAC) likely has little to do with what Congolese president Félix Tshisekedi had in mind by bringing his country into the fold in March 2022. As a result of three years of proceedings and a diplomatic strategy, it seemed to make sense to join one of the best integrated regional organisations on the continent for the sake of economic opportunity. However, addressing the ongoing M23 problem as well as the tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali has taken precedence over everything else.