I’m at the private wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja. It’s my first time in this terminal and it’s rather different from the overcrowded public wing which is used by the general public.

I had been told by Atiku Abubakar’s aides that a chartered flight would be available and would take off around 8:30 AM. Unfortunately, I forgot that Nigerians only adhere to African time.

However, I’m served tea and a meat pie by a waitress at the airport while I wait. This would be my first time being served by an airport official for free. I guess this is how passengers of chartered flights and private jets are treated.

Ironically, at the general terminal, things are not that pleasant at the moment as airport officials under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) are on strike over their meagre salaries.

While sipping my tea, I see on social media stranded passengers lying down on the floor of the general terminal as the strike bites. This presents a sharp contrast between Nigeria’s middle class and the wealthy.