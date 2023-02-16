Since 1991, Beijing has consistently devoted its first foreign tour of the year to Africa. 2023 is no different, even though China’s foreign affairs minister Qi Gang isn’t the only one that criss-crossed the continent in January. African capitals have been at the heart of an intense diplomatic ballet between the US, Russia and Turkey, as evidenced by the Spain-Morocco summit that has just taken place in Rabat.
Africa, the theatre for the war of influence between China, Russia and the US
Within the space of just one month, Washington, Moscow and Beijing have all sent emissaries to the continent. Although their objectives and strategies differ, their aim is to counter the influence of the "enemy".