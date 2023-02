Gendarmes from the secrétariat d’État à la Défense (SED) waited until the early hours of February 6 to visit Amougou Belinga’s home, located in south Yaounde’s Beac complex. The businessman, suspected of involvement in the murder of journalist Martinez Zogo, was arrested at around 5:30 AM on the orders of SED chief Galax Yves Landry Etoga.

Home raid and additional arrests

According to our sources, several dozen armed men in uniform took part in the operation, which began at around 4:30 AM and had been prepared overnight by Colonel Jean-Pierre Etoulou, according to Reporters Without Borders.