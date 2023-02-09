What is interesting to note is that since the CBN Act was amended in 2007 by the senate, establishing section 38 “Ways and Means’’, the Nigerian government has followed in the footsteps of other high-risk emerging market countries, such as Sri-Lanka, Venezuela, Lebanon, and Ghana, to illegally tap into central bank advances (especially considering that these monies are not backed by foreign reserves). Between 2007 and 2015, for example, two successive administrations borrowed a total of N869bn ($1.887bn).
Nigeria: The intricacies of Moody’s credit rating downgrade
When Nigeria got its first sovereign rating from Moody’s in November 2012, it cited ‘’strong economic resilience and strength, moderate event risk due to heightened security conditions in the north of the country’’. It came six years after both Fitch and Standard & Poor’s gave Africa’s largest economy its first sovereign rating following the banking recapitalisation and public finance reforms that succeeded the write-off of more than $20bn the country owed London and Paris group of creditors from the 1990s.