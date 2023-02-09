Nigeria: The intricacies of Moody’s credit rating downgrade

What is interesting to note is that since the CBN Act was amended in 2007 by the senate, establishing section 38 “Ways and Means’’, the Nigerian government has followed in the footsteps of other high-risk emerging market countries, such as Sri-Lanka, Venezuela, Lebanon, and Ghana, to illegally tap into central bank advances (especially considering that these monies are not backed by foreign reserves). Between 2007 and 2015, for example, two successive administrations borrowed a total of N869bn ($1.887bn).