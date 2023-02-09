OCP Africa intends to build upon its East African inroads

With the commissioning of blending units in Ethiopia, the launch of a similar project in Tanzania, and the ministerial meeting and visit to commercial farms in Zambia, things are going well for OCP in East Africa.

The continent’s leading fertiliser supplier, well ahead of the Russia-based PhosAgro and the Saudi-based Ma’aden, the Mostafa Terrab-led Moroccan phosphate (since 2006) is stepping up its efforts in the sub-region.

Continental strategy

As a result of its continental strategy implemented by OCP Africa, its Africa-focused subsidiary, it is also a response to the strengthening of competition arising out of Saudi Arabia.