Exclusive: Gabon minister sees raw material export bans as possible value-chain lever

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 8 February 2023 11:20

An aerial view shows a logging road going through the rainforest in Nyanga province, Gabon, October 14, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS

Bans on the export of raw materials are a possible tool for Gabon as it seeks progress towards higher value-added trade, minister for investment promotion and public-private partnerships Hugues Mbadinga Madiya tells The Africa Report.

“The general policy of the Gabon government is not to export raw materials” but to seek to transform them locally, Madiya says on the sidelines of the Africa Investments Forum & Awards in Paris on 7 February. “The model of supplying raw materials does not create jobs.”

