“The general policy of the Gabon government is not to export raw materials” but to seek to transform them locally, Madiya says on the sidelines of the Africa Investments Forum & Awards in Paris on 7 February. “The model of supplying raw materials does not create jobs.”
Exclusive: Gabon minister sees raw material export bans as possible value-chain lever
Bans on the export of raw materials are a possible tool for Gabon as it seeks progress towards higher value-added trade, minister for investment promotion and public-private partnerships Hugues Mbadinga Madiya tells The Africa Report.