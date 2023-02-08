The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, spent most of January assuring Nigerians that the 25 February election would not be shifted.
Nigeria 2023: Fear of election postponement mounts amid cash, petrol crisis
With a shortage of the naira and an unprecedented petrol scarcity, Nigeria’s electoral commission says preparations for the 25 February poll have been affected. Some politicians have started suspending campaigns, thereby mounting fears of a possible postponement of the poll.