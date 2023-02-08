suspended campaigns

Nigeria 2023: Fear of election postponement mounts amid cash, petrol crisis

By Eniola Akinkuotu
Posted on Wednesday, 8 February 2023 17:48

Chairman of Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu addresses media representatives in Abuja on February 19, 2019, ahead of rescheduled general elections. (Photo by Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP)

With a shortage of the naira and an unprecedented petrol scarcity, Nigeria’s electoral commission says preparations for the 25 February poll have been affected. Some politicians have started suspending campaigns, thereby mounting fears of a possible postponement of the poll.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, spent most of January assuring Nigerians that the 25 February election would not be shifted.

Candidates

More Nigeria Elections