Kenya, Ethiopia, Djbouti, Somalia: Unity from Frontline states is key to ending Al-Shabaab

Nigeria: The intricacies of Moody’s credit rating downgrade
When Nigeria got its first sovereign rating from Moody’s in November 2012, it cited ‘’strong economic resilience and strength, moderate ... event risk due to heightened security conditions in the north of the country’’. It came six years after both Fitch and Standard & Poor’s gave Africa’s largest economy its first sovereign rating following the banking recapitalisation and public finance reforms that succeeded the write-off of more than $20bn the country owed London and Paris group of creditors from the 1990s.