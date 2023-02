Over the past week, customers have become increasingly frustrated by the inability of their banks to provide basic banking services, leading them to spend long hours in banking halls and at Automated Teller Machines. The customers have continued to grapple with the twin headache of unavailability of new Naira notes, which were recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as well as the banks’ slow internet servers.

“It’s terrible, you have to queue for fuel, queue to get your PVC [Permanent Voters Card], then queue to get your own cash,” Godson Ahuchaogu, a chartered accountant, tells The Africa Report.

Naira redesign policy