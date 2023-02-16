RACE TO THE TOP

At Mining Indaba, Washington focuses on Africa’s strategic minerals

By Gaëlle Arenson, special correspondent in Cape Town
Posted on Thursday, 16 February 2023 10:31

Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, speaking at the "Investing in African Mining Indaba" conference in Cape Town, 6 February 2023. ©Shelley Christians Jordaan/REUTERS

The US administration is leading a Western initiative to secure supplies of key metals for the energy transition. But the lag behind Chinese state-owned companies, which already boast a strong presence on the continent, looks to be hard to overcome.

Nine months after his high-profile appearance at the “Investing in African Mining Indaba” conference in 2022, US undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment Jose W. Fernandez was back on deck for the 2023 edition. And while addressing the mining community at the sector’s annual meeting, held 6-9 February in Cape Town, he locked in a date for next year.

With another sign that the US intends to be more visible in this area, he was accompanied by Amos Hochstein, US President Joe Biden’s special presidential coordinator for global infrastructure and energy security.

