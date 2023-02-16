At Mining Indaba, Washington focuses on Africa’s strategic minerals

Nine months after his high-profile appearance at the “Investing in African Mining Indaba” conference in 2022, US undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment Jose W. Fernandez was back on deck for the 2023 edition. And while addressing the mining community at the sector’s annual meeting, held 6-9 February in Cape Town, he locked in a date for next year.

With another sign that the US intends to be more visible in this area, he was accompanied by Amos Hochstein, US President Joe Biden’s special presidential coordinator for global infrastructure and energy security.