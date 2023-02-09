ailing economy

Ghana: MTN’s $773m tax scrapped but ‘scramble for money’ continues

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Thursday, 9 February 2023 11:46

FILE PHOTO: The logo of MTN is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria September 11, 2018. REUTERS

MTN has recently reported to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) that Ghana’s tax agency has withdrawn the $773m tax bill slapped on the telecom giant after a series of meetings between the two parties. This, however, doesn’t get other key companies off the hook as the West African nation keeps pushing for higher tax revenue.

When MTN Ghana first went to press about its plan to challenge its hefty back tax imposed by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), it cited adequate data to prove the inaccuracy of the audit report accusing the company of tax irregularity. The authority, for its side, stressed it had done its homework well regarding the telco’s tax obligations between 2014 and 2018. 

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business