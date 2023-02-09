When MTN Ghana first went to press about its plan to challenge its hefty back tax imposed by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), it cited adequate data to prove the inaccuracy of the audit report accusing the company of tax irregularity. The authority, for its side, stressed it had done its homework well regarding the telco’s tax obligations between 2014 and 2018.
Ghana: MTN’s $773m tax scrapped but ‘scramble for money’ continues
MTN has recently reported to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) that Ghana’s tax agency has withdrawn the $773m tax bill slapped on the telecom giant after a series of meetings between the two parties. This, however, doesn’t get other key companies off the hook as the West African nation keeps pushing for higher tax revenue.