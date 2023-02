Should Tinubu cross the finish line ahead of his rivals in this month’s elections, Edun is tipped to become Nigeria’s finance minister.

He speaks to The Africa Report about how a Tinubu-run administration would manage an economy on the cliff edge of financial free-fall, with a ballooning public debt of some $170bn as state revenues are depleted by illicit financial flows costing tens of billions of dollars a year, and criminal cartels stealing some 400,000 barrels a day of oil.