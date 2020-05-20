African SMEs need mixed markets, Islamic Trade Finance head says

South Africa Rand to pick up soon as central banks create new money
Africa can’t afford to wait for its free trade agreement to promote integrated markets for small and medium-sized companies, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) CEO Hani Salem Sonbol tells The Africa Report.
The African Continental Free Trade Area represents a “real opportunity for the African countries and business communities to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 on the economic front,” says Sonol.
He continues: “Africa should go ahead and protect and enhance this achievement.”
Delay in the implementation of the free-trade agreement, originally set for July, creates a vacuum that needs to be filled. Sonbol points to The Arab-Africa Trade Bridges Program, led by ITFC and partners including the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, Afreximbank and the Islamic Development Bank, as a tool for limiting the economic fallout from COVID-19.
Trade Bridges is based on the idea that potential for trade between the Arab world and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members in sub-Saharan African is largely unexplored. The programme aims to strengthen SME export development, with pharmaceuticals, healthcare, agriculture and textiles as priority sectors, says Sonbol.
The IFTC, which operates in 57 countries globally, is an autonomous trade-finance entity within the Islamic Development Bank. It aims to provide finance to enable increased intra-African trade.
Many ITFC member countries in Africa will face “supply chain disruptions, the repercussions of tightening global financial market conditions, volatile commodity prices, medical supply shortages and healthcare systems that may struggle to protect lives,” says Sonbol.
ITFC has received financing requests from member countries to address coronavirus issues ranging from medical equipment shortages, domestic supply disruptions, a collapse in trade demand, capital flow challenges and a collapse in raw material commodity prices. ITFC has put together a “Rapid Response” package to meet the emergency financing needs.
Bottom line: Trade finance initiatives have become all the more critical in light of the delay in implementing AfCFTA.
