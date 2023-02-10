HISTORIC SCHISM

Ethiopia: Orthodox Church split is political hot potato for Abiy

By The Africa Report
Posted on Friday, 10 February 2023 13:55

An Ethiopian Orthodox priest holds out the orthodox cross for a beleiver to kiss in the courtyard of the Elias church in the mountains surrounding Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)

Ethiopia’s Orthodox Christian Church is locked in a bitter dispute with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, alleging state interference in church affairs and threatening to hold mass protests this weekend, with the institution facing an historic schism. 

The crisis erupted last month when three rebel archbishops ordained 26 new bishops from Oromia and Southern Ethiopia, claiming their cultures were marginalised by the mainstream Orthodox clergy. They have formed a breakaway group called the ‘Holy Synod of Oromia and Nations and Nationalities’.

