Ethiopia: Orthodox Church split is political hot potato for Abiy

Burnaboy, Wizkid, Kidjo producer Kel-P steps into the limelight with his debut solo album
“Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity." This quote, which is widely attributed to Roman philosopher Seneca, is the first ... thing that comes to mind as producer Kel-P (real name Udoma Peter Kelvin Amba) regales me with the story of how him and Grammy Award-winning afrobeats star Burna Boy came together in August of 2018 and, over the course of a few weeks, put together what’s widely considered the best afrobeats album of all-time, African Giant.