The current renewed interest to join the EAC was initiated after the election of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in May 2022. The bid for Somalia’s membership received a boost on 25 January 2023, after a verification team comprising experts from EAC partner states visited Mogadishu to assess its readiness to join the community. The team met with different government institutions and private organisations.
Should Somalia fast-track its membership to the EAC?
Somalia’s geographical location and its citizen’s inherent entrepreneurial spirit to explore new markets have contributed to the country’s desire to join the EAC. Efforts to join the regional block started years back but stalled after the fall of the central government in 1991. Is Somalia any closer to being granted membership and if so, should it really pursue it?