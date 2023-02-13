Nigeria 2023: Peter Obi winds down presidential campaign rally on a high note

Music stars P-Square and African China took turns to entertain the crowd, mostly youths, in the sweltering afternoon sun, while armed police officers and barrel-chested security guards frisked people at the gates.

“Only [Peter] Obi and my humble self are ready to lead Nigeria to greatness. Nigeria is that great country on the surface of the earth that has been denied leadership,” Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, told the crowd.

He added: “Peter Obi is that international mega superstar.”