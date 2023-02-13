Obi show

Nigeria 2023: Peter Obi winds down presidential campaign rally on a high note

By Ben Ezeamalu
Posted on Monday, 13 February 2023 13:45

Thousands of Labour Party supporters crowded into the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on Saturday 11 February 2023 (photo: Ben Ezeamalu)

Thousands of Labour Party supporters came out for Nigeria presidential candidate Peter Obi on Saturday, on the final day of the party's presidential rally. Crowding into Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, throngs of people chanted and danced to music blared from giant loudspeakers as they waited for Obi to arrive.

Music stars P-Square and African China took turns to entertain the crowd, mostly youths, in the sweltering afternoon sun, while armed police officers and barrel-chested security guards frisked people at the gates.

“Only [Peter] Obi and my humble self are ready to lead Nigeria to greatness. Nigeria is that great country on the surface of the earth that has been denied leadership,” Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, told the crowd.

He added: “Peter Obi is that international mega superstar.”

