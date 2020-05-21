Coronavirus: Demolition of hotels in Rivers State illegal use of lockdown?
Many countries, including Nigeria, announced lockdowns to combat the coronavirus. Different states in Nigeria implemented their own policies.
By Morris Kiruga
Posted on Thursday, 21 May 2020 19:31
The South Sudanese Vice-President, Riek Machar, and his wife, Defence Minister Angelina Teny, will self-quarantine for the next two weeks, after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The First Vice-President, his wife and several aides in their COVID-19 Task Force tested positive for the virus, the former rebel leader’s office confirmed on 18 Monday May.
According to his press secretary, Machar and Teny, will be in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. Machar himself had made the announcement on the country’s national television, but only named himself and his wife: “there are other members who are also tested and found positive. I can only say at this stage that Madam Angelina Teny, the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs is also found positive.”
According to the government’s spokesperson Michael Makuei, the task force members were exposed to the virus during several meetings held in the capital.
Ahead of Machar’s confirmation, President Kiir had announced the dissolution of the task force led by his number one VP amid internal criticism of its membership and handling of the pandemic. Members from the South Sudan Doctor’s Union and civil society organisations criticized the task force after it had relaxed some lockdown measures, despite rising COVID-19 cases.
READ MORE Shortages, inflation: East Africa scrambles against coronavirus
The new task force is headed by Hussein Abdelbagi, the country’s first Muslim leader in top of government ranks. It will have to reconsider some previous actions taken, such as easing travel restrictions including international flights.
Like several other East African countries, South Sudan is dealing with the effects of locust invasions, which have decimated farms and created a looming food crisis amidst the pandemic. By mid-May, the country had recorded 290 cases of COVID-19.
Riek Machar, a veteran of Sudanese wars, was first fired from his position as deputy to President Kiir in 2013, just two years after the creation of South Sudan in 2011.
That in turn sparked a civil war in the newest nation of about 12 million. Despite a 2015 peace agreement that saw him resume his position, he soon fled from the capital in mid-2016 and ended up under house arrest in South Africa.
READ MORE South Sudan: UN Security Council African members must renew arms embargo
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.