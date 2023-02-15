changing ideas into reality

Chromepay, Makelab, Oka: Israeli tech start-ups betting on Africa

By Olivier Caslin
Posted on Wednesday, 15 February 2023

From right to left: Simon Schwall (Oko), Gabriel Saunyama (Chromepay), Avi Ostfeld (MakeLab) Israel © Photo by JA; DR

Israel and its private sector are trying to make a place for themselves in finance, agriculture and health. Meet the founders of three start-ups who are on their way to doing just that.

One in three unicorns – start-ups valued at more than $1bn – in the world are Israeli. With exceptional high-tech know-how in finance, agriculture and health, Israel and its private sector are trying to make a place for themselves in Africa. We meet the founders of three Israeli start-ups who have gone to develop their concepts on the continent.

