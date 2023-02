“With the consent of my fellow Tanzanians, I found myself thrust with greatness,” he writes.

This much is true – a 1970 surprise appointment as state minister in the office of the president, an unexpected recommendation in 1984 by then-president Julius Nyerere’s confidant, Thabit Kombo, propelled him to the Zanzibar presidency after the resignation of Aboud Jumbe Mwinyi (not related).