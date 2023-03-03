Coffee with

Ghana: Mistrust, instability will hinder AfCFTA’s free trade objective, says security chief

By Kent Mensah
Posted on Friday, 3 March 2023 14:17

Chairman of the AU and Rwandan President Paul Kagame (L), President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou (C) and Chairperson of AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat (R) unveils a plaque of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Kigali, Rwanda on March 21, 2018 (Xinhua/Gabriel Dusabe) (zxj)

Political instability in Africa heightened by the growing threat of terrorism and mistrust among nations will continue to slow the continent’s goal of free movement of persons and effective cross-border trade, says the national security coordinator of Ghana Edward Asomani.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Africa Report on the sidelines of the inaugural Africa Prosperity Dialogues in Ghana, Asomani said travelling within Africa is becoming “increasingly difficult” because countries are not interested in making movement seamless.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business