Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Africa Report on the sidelines of the inaugural Africa Prosperity Dialogues in Ghana, Asomani said travelling within Africa is becoming “increasingly difficult” because countries are not interested in making movement seamless.
Ghana: Mistrust, instability will hinder AfCFTA’s free trade objective, says security chief
Political instability in Africa heightened by the growing threat of terrorism and mistrust among nations will continue to slow the continent’s goal of free movement of persons and effective cross-border trade, says the national security coordinator of Ghana Edward Asomani.