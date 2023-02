It’s 5 AM. I’m awoken by a knock on the door of my hotel room. “Hope you’re ready? We’re leaving in a few minutes,” says Aminu, a member of Atiku’s campaign team. I jump into the shower, brush my teeth, check out of the hotel and enter a bus provided for us by the PDP.

By 5:45 AM, about 12 journalists and members of Atiku’s media team are Asaba-bound. The journey through the Awah-Obikwele Road is over 237km and should not be more than four hours. However, the more than 10 security checkpoints along the way lengthen the duration of the journey.

We finally arrive at the Delta State Government House in Asaba around 10 AM and offload our luggage. We take the time to charge our phones, laptops and cameras in preparation for the rally. However, some journalists are plotting to report their ordeal to Atiku and tell him how we were abandoned in Bayelsa State the previous day.