Egypt currency devaluation creates equity-market winners, EFG Hermes says

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 06:00

A stockbroker watches the share prices on a screen at the Egyptian stock exchange on December 23, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Fadel Dawod / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

The latest devaluation of the Egyptian pound creates openings for investors in the stock market, with companies that generate foreign revenues likely to benefit, Simon Kitchen, head of macro strategy at EFG Hermes, tells The Africa Report.

EFG Hermes, an investment bank, asset manager, and securities brokerage which operates across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) “substantially” increased Egypt’s weight in its MENA model portfolio at the end of 2022, Kitchen says.

Gulf markets had performed very strongly since 2020 thanks to high oil prices and very low interest rates, he says. The devaluation of the Egyptian pound, US dollar weakness, and some positive growth surprises in the global economy “create a better context for Egypt.”

