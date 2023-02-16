At a church service on 5 February in Kenya’s coastal town of Malindi, an agitated Mama Ngina Kenyatta, the mother of previous president Uhuru Kenyatta, dared the government to auction her property over tax evasion claims levelled against the former first family.
Kenya: Ruto threatens to slash dynastic tax exemptions
The bad blood between President Ruto and former boss Uhuru Kenyatta shows no sign of ending soon with the head of state vowing to go after the family of his predecessor over alleged tax evasion.