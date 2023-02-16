bad blood

Kenya: Ruto threatens to slash dynastic tax exemptions

By Jeff Otieno
Posted on Thursday, 16 February 2023 18:34

Outgoing Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta shake hands with President William Ruto at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 13, 2022 during the inauguration ceremony. (Photo by Tony Karumba / AFP)

The bad blood between President Ruto and former boss Uhuru Kenyatta shows no sign of ending soon with the head of state vowing to go after the family of his predecessor over alleged tax evasion.

At a church service on 5 February in Kenya’s coastal town of Malindi, an agitated Mama Ngina Kenyatta, the mother of previous president Uhuru Kenyatta, dared the government to auction her property over tax evasion claims levelled against the former first family.

