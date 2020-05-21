Kaduna’s el-Rufai: Ready for Nigeria’s presidential polls of 2023?

Coronavirus: Demolition of hotels in Rivers State illegal use of lockdown?
Many countries, including Nigeria, announced lockdowns to combat the coronavirus. Different states in Nigeria implemented their own policies.
By 'Tofe Ayeni
Posted on Thursday, 21 May 2020 13:06
Widely praised for his work in Kaduna State, some wonder if governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, will build on that momentum and run for president in 2023.
Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai is currently serving his second term as governor of Kaduna State. Formerly Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (2003-2007) and director of Public Enterprises (1999-2003), he was a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.
A prominent businessman before entering politics, el-Rufai has a large network of politicians and businesspersons, both young and old, who have helped him, and whom he has helped in return in his rise to prominence.
In November 2019, el-Rufai was appointed by the National Economic Council (NEC) as the head of the ad-hoc committee that will review the ownership of electricity companies (DisCos) in the country. This appointment speaks of the admiration and trust put in him by many in government.
Notable supporters of el-Rufai from the business world:
Although el-Rufai initially made a successful mark in business, casting his net to the political world was not fruitful from the start. But through acquaintances and timely opportunities, he began to make his mark and be known.
El-Rufai is eager to hand the political baton over to, or at least share it with, the younger generation of Nigerians, and he equally wants to see more women in power.
READ MORE Nigeria’s women remain vulnerable until power changes hands
To follow through on this goal, he is known to hire many women and young people, making him stand out from his counterparts who seem keen for power to remain status quo and void of new blood.
Some prominent examples are:
READ MORE Coronavirus: Nigeria’s varied responses to controlling COVID-19
Bottom line: El-Rufai has perhaps one of the most diverse circles in Nigerian politics. Those from the older generation he associates with are largely progressive; a point that he has taken to heart as he continues to diversify his own government, making him stand out from others of his generation.
As public health threats and crashing oil prices roil Nigeria, Ibrahim Gambari takes over as President Muhammadu Buhari’s right hand man. With state revenues set to halve this year and multiple security crises dragging on, Ambassador Gambari joins a government which will be tested to its limits.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.