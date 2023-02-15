“We’re in an area where everybody’s missed the opportunity,” Nelson tells The Africa Report when asked about the company’s impending listing. “So it’s exploiting that opportunity, [and] suddenly you’re producing copper, giving more people work.”
South Africa: Geologist-cum-CEO Jan Nelson has high hopes for Copper 360 listing
The opportunity to build is what motivates Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson, whose Northern Cape-based company is preparing to list in February on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s (JSE) AltX, where shares of small and medium sized enterprises are traded.