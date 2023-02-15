profile

South Africa: Geologist-cum-CEO Jan Nelson has high hopes for Copper 360 listing

By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Wednesday, 15 February 2023 14:40

Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson

The opportunity to build is what motivates Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson, whose Northern Cape-based company is preparing to list in February on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s (JSE) AltX, where shares of small and medium sized enterprises are traded.

“We’re in an area where everybody’s missed the opportunity,” Nelson tells The Africa Report when asked about the company’s impending listing. “So it’s exploiting that opportunity, [and] suddenly you’re producing copper, giving more people work.”

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business