Behind the scenes of the preparation of the Russia-Africa summit

GERD: Where does the Sudan-Ethiopia rapprochement leave Egypt?
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently visited Sudan for the first time since the 2021 military coup. He met with the Sovereign Council ... head, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Khartoum, as well as General Hamdan Daglo 'Hemeti', head of the Rapid Support Forces. The visit is seen as a rapprochement of the two countries, to the detriment of Egypt that had depended on Sudan's support in the on-going tensions with Ethiopia over GERD. However, why the sudden change between the two neighbours?