Chamisa has been the target of several attempts to completely eliminate him from opposition politics in Zimbabwe. He lost political financing that his CCC party was supposed to receive after the Mnangagwa government diverted it to Douglas Mwonzora, his rival MDC-T leader.

Thwarted by the government, CCC rallies are banned by the police, Chamisa’s party lieutenants are regularly arrested, and political violence in the country primarily targets his supporters.