Waiting Game

Nigeria’s biggest technology and telecoms players will benefit in the long term from the COVID-19 pandemic. The challenge is to protect small start-ups that represent the future of innovation. This third article of our series on the the impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria, looks at telecoms and technology.

The clearest winners in Nigeria will include internet service providers, and data and telecommunications companies such as MTN and Spectranet, says Abiodun Odunuga of the Nigeria-France Tech Initiative (NFTI) in Paris.

Fintech and some e-commerce, especially in food and basic necessity distribution, will also benefit, as well as companies promoting e-learning platforms, he says.

The outlook is particularly favourable for fintech online payment companies, he says. Their counterparts in microfinance “may have [it] tougher” as clients will struggle to meet their obligations.

Digital startup funding

Growth in these sectors will take time to emerge. Boye Olusanya, chief operating officer at Flour Mills of Nigeria, sounds a note of caution. “Even if companies operate with very little proximity, people can’t spend money if they cannot make any,” he says.

Still, Olusanya predicts “significant growth in mobile money transactions.”

There will be sectors where customer spending is cancelled rather deferred.

Ride-hailing services such as Uber and Taxify will be clear losers, says Odunuga at NFTI.

The hardware segment is likely to face losses due to difficulties in transporting goods, says Ola Gam-Ikon.

Fintech innovation has continued in Nigeria even during the pandemic. This month, the Voyance startup launched the Sigma platform, designed to help fintech companies block known fraudsters from using their systems. But many early-stage companies are exposed and don’t have strong balance sheets to enable them to wait.

Nosa Omusi, Nigeria country manager for the BFA Global Catalyst Fund, argues that tech startup support organizations can take concrete steps to limit the impact of the increased difficulty of fundraising.

Investors cannot travel to meet startups in Nigeria, and won’t be back any time soon. Digital funding platforms are the only viable substitute for physical due diligence. Support organizations need to focus their efforts on these platforms, argues Omusi.

Support organizations can also give technical assistance for financial modelling to help tech startups quantify and communicate their fast-changing cashflow outlook, he argues.

In turn, startups will have to accept reductions in the amounts that can realistically be raised at a distance, he says.

Bottom line: Nigeria’s fintech innovators need to be protected as their success is critical to the economy of the future.

This is part 3 of a series.

