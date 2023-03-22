“A new era is upon us – one defined by our renewable energy project before and after meeting with His Majesty,” announced a former a former senior official of the ministry of energy, alluding to a working session held in November 2022 at the Royal Palace to follow up on energy transition objectives.
In Morocco, Mustapha Bakkoury has not finished crossing the desert
Since the opening of an investigation into alleged mismanagement at the head of Masen, the senior official has kept a low profile, only visiting agency headquarters to conduct routine business. Has the tide finally turned for the kingdom's renewable energy gentleman?