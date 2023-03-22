turned tide?

In Morocco, Mustapha Bakkoury has not finished crossing the desert

By Bilal Mousjid, Bilal Mousjid

Posted on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 16:41
Moroccan Agency for Solar Energy (MASEN) CEO Mustapha Bakkoury. REUTERS

Since the opening of an investigation into alleged mismanagement at the head of Masen, the senior official has kept a low profile, only visiting agency headquarters to conduct routine business. Has the tide finally turned for the kingdom's renewable energy gentleman?

“A new era is upon us – one defined by our renewable energy project before and after meeting with His Majesty,” announced a former a former senior official of the ministry of energy, alluding to a working session held in November 2022 at the Royal Palace to follow up on energy transition objectives.

