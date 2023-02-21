In December, Uganda’s export to Rwanda hit $28.8m, an all-time high, according to data from the Bank of Uganda. As little as six months earlier, the exports were worth less than a million dollars. When Rwanda reopened the border after talks brokered by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, its people, not goods, were crisscrossing the borders.
Rwanda – DRC: Can Uganda remain neutral in M23 fight?
A year after Rwanda reopened its main border with Uganda, following three years of mistrust punctuated by accusations of espionage and backing rebel groups targeting to destabilise each other, trade is flourishing between the two countries, a sign of good relations, according to analysts. But perceptions die hard, as diplomatic mistrust continues over what side Uganda is truly on in combatting M23.