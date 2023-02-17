Abundant oil

Somaliland: Foreign Minister Essa Keyd bets on oil

By The Africa Report, in Addis Ababa
Posted on Friday, 17 February 2023 19:00

Somaliland Foreign Minister Essa Keyd sits down with The Africa Report on the sidelines of the 2023 African Union. (Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Somaliland is betting on oil after the discovery of "abundant" reserves was confirmed last month, the self-declared republic’s Foreign Minister tells The Africa Report on the sidelines of the African Union (AU) summit.

Essa Keyd has been one of the busier diplomats at this week’s gathering. His territory is not a member of the AU, so he is unable to attend its official sessions. But that has not stopped him from bouncing between Addis Ababa’s hotels and working the phones as he makes the case for his country’s sovereignty, after more than three decades of de facto independence.

