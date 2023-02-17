Essa Keyd has been one of the busier diplomats at this week’s gathering. His territory is not a member of the AU, so he is unable to attend its official sessions. But that has not stopped him from bouncing between Addis Ababa’s hotels and working the phones as he makes the case for his country’s sovereignty, after more than three decades of de facto independence.
Somaliland: Foreign Minister Essa Keyd bets on oil
Somaliland is betting on oil after the discovery of "abundant" reserves was confirmed last month, the self-declared republic’s Foreign Minister tells The Africa Report on the sidelines of the African Union (AU) summit.