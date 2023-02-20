Islamist insurgency

Mozambique puts ‘Africanisation’ of terrorism on UN agenda  

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Monday, 20 February 2023 10:58

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi on 17 February 2023 (photo: @clubOmozambique)

Mozambique takes over the rotating month-long presidency of the UN Security Council for the first time on 1 March, determined to raise the alarm bell over the rising threat that terrorism poses to the entire continent.

The southeast African nation has first-hand experience with an Islamist insurgency that has been raging since 2017 in its northern province of Cabo Delgado, Mozambique’s poorest. The violence is spurred by outside forces who arm and finance terrorists, says ambassador to the UN, Pedro Afonso Comissário, and compels the world body to act.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

one against another

GERD: Where does the Sudan-Ethiopia rapprochement leave Egypt?

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently visited Sudan for the first time since the 2021 military coup. He met with the Sovereign Council ... head, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Khartoum, as well as General Hamdan Daglo 'Hemeti', head of the Rapid Support Forces. The visit is seen as a rapprochement of the two countries, to the detriment of Egypt that had depended on Sudan's support in the on-going tensions with Ethiopia over GERD. However, why the sudden change between the two neighbours?