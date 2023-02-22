conditional love

Egypt fears tension with Gulf could stop ‘generosity’ and increase economic woes

By Abir Sorour
Posted on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 16:10

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) receiving Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022 ahead of the "GCC+3" summit. (Photo by - / EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP)

After days of bickering between writers and politicians close to Saudi Arabia’s King Mohamed Bin Salman and Egyptian pro-government media personnel, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has arguably initiated a truce, stressing the depth of relations between Cairo and Riyadh, an alliance based on mutual benefits and pragmatism.

On the week of 9 February, Sisi took the side of Riyadh when ​giving a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a national project in Menoufia governorate. “Egypt appreciates the good relations with brothers and does not accept offence or the drift behind strife,” he said, affirming that Egypt’s relations are “wise and balanced with everyone, especially brothers”.

