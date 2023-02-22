On the week of 9 February, Sisi took the side of Riyadh when giving a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a national project in Menoufia governorate. “Egypt appreciates the good relations with brothers and does not accept offence or the drift behind strife,” he said, affirming that Egypt’s relations are “wise and balanced with everyone, especially brothers”.
Egypt fears tension with Gulf could stop ‘generosity’ and increase economic woes
After days of bickering between writers and politicians close to Saudi Arabia’s King Mohamed Bin Salman and Egyptian pro-government media personnel, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has arguably initiated a truce, stressing the depth of relations between Cairo and Riyadh, an alliance based on mutual benefits and pragmatism.