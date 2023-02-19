Guterres spoke at the annual gathering of Africa’s heads of state on Saturday. He said that granting a permanent seat to the AU “is a decision for member states to take, the Secretary-General has not the power to implement such a programme”.
UN Secretary-General & heads of state call for permanent Security Council seat for Africa
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the African Union to be granted a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, adding his voice to the chorus pushing for Africa’s representation at major international organisations.