‘matter of justice’

UN Secretary-General & heads of state call for permanent Security Council seat for Africa

By The Africa Report
Posted on Sunday, 19 February 2023 11:51

FILE PHOTO: African heads of state pose for a group photo together with Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations during the opening of the 36th Ordinary session of the Assembly of the Africa Union at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 18, 2023. REUTERS

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the African Union to be granted a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, adding his voice to the chorus pushing for Africa’s representation at major international organisations.

Guterres spoke at the annual gathering of Africa’s heads of state on Saturday. He said that granting a permanent seat to the AU “is a decision for member states to take, the Secretary-General has not the power to implement such a programme”.

