Liberia: Key Weah ally withdraws support amid jostling for alliances

Weah’s key ally Senator Prince Johnson announced last month that he and his party, the Movement for Democratic Reconstruction (MDR) were withdrawing their support of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) ruling party.

Senator Johnson has said the party was withdrawing support due to Weah’s failure to fulfil their agreement that he would employ more citizens from Nimba in top positions of government.

He also accused the government of failing to release county development funds accrued over the past five years.

Warlord to Kingmaker