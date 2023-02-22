Musical chairs

Liberia: Key Weah ally withdraws support amid jostling for alliances

By Dounard Bondo
Posted on Wednesday, 22 February 2023 16:22

Liberian former warlord and head of the National Union for Democratic Progress Prince Johnson withdraws support for President George Weah. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Liberia goes to elections before this year ends, but critical cracks are showing in the political alliances forged during the last election — possibly endangering President George Weah’s political future, especially when political stalwarts remove support.

Weah’s key ally Senator Prince Johnson announced last month that he and his party, the Movement for Democratic Reconstruction (MDR) were withdrawing their support of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) ruling party.

Senator Johnson has said the party was withdrawing support due to Weah’s failure to fulfil their agreement that he would employ more citizens from Nimba in top positions of government.

He also accused the government of failing to release county development funds accrued over the past five years.

Warlord to Kingmaker

