Free and fair polls, good governance, observance of human rights, and payments to former white farmers were called for in the second Structured Dialogue Platform Meeting in Harare Thursday. It was attended by AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina and Zimbabwe’s top government officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.
Zimbabwe: Government in hot water over external, domestic debt
Zimbabwe's debt clearance strategy with international creditors will not be an easy feat to achieve as the Africa Development Bank Group (AfDB) and diplomats representing the country’s creditors demanded tough fundamental prerequisites to clear over $6bn worth of foreign debt arrears. Meanwhile, the government’s murky financing agreements in the domestic market are adding insult to injury.