Placed in police custody since 6 February, Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga is now a hunted man. A team of detectives, under pressure from the Cameroonian public opinion and the international community, is scrutinising his actions day and night.
Cameroon: Amougou Belinga’s network of influence in the Martinez Zogo case
Amougou Belinga, the businessman at the heart of the investigation into the murder of Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo, has both powerful allies within President Paul Biya's inner circle and the presidential palaces, and enemies.