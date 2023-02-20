Naval naughtiness

South Africa: FM Pandor says Russians in port, not a show of support for Ukraine

By The Africa Report
Posted on Monday, 20 February 2023 18:08

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor at OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on January 10, 2023. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

South Africa’s foreign minister Nadeli Pandor, has reaffirmed her country’s commitment to non-alignment following criticisms of joint naval drills with Russia, which take place this week over the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

The 10-day war games in the Indian Ocean includes the participation of Chinese warships. The US embassy in Pretoria has said the naval drills could help Russia boost its war-fighting abilities and be exploited by the Kremlin for propaganda purposes.

