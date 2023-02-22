Mali: Showdown between Assimi Goïta and Alghabass Ag Intalla threatens peace process

Since its signing in 2015, the Algiers peace accord, which ended the Tuareg-dominated rebellion in northern Mali, has never seemed so threatened. For months now, the main coalition of signatory armed groups, united within the Coordination des mouvements de l’Azawad (CMA), and the Bamako authorities have been looking at each other like feral dogs.

While the silence of the Assimi Goïta regime on the subject is surprising, the CMA – chaired by Alghabass Ag Intalla – has since increased its warnings and shows of force. Recalling that they had been forced, “in the name of peace,” to sign a text that did not suit them, the Tuareg signatories withdrew from the mechanisms for monitoring and implementing the Algiers agreement last December, coming as a response to the government’s perceived inertia in the implementation of the provisions of the agreement, they then indicated.

Successive breaks

Despite Algeria’s efforts as a leader in international mediation, efforts appeared to have fallen short of influencing Bamako enough to relaunch dialogue. Instead, tensions have grown when the government declined the Algerian proposal to hold a meeting in neutral territories.