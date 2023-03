Josephine Anan-Ankomah has obtained the approval of the Central Bank of Kenya to take the reins, in Nairobi, of the local subsidiary Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) but also those of the central, eastern and southern African regions (CESA), which includes 18 of the bank’s 33 affiliates and one representative office. The 50-year-old was previously the Lomé-based group’s executive for commercial banking (SMEs).

