President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate drove into the 25,000-capacity stadium a few minutes past 3 PM on Tuesday, accompanied by several of the country’s high-profile politicians.

Tinubu, 70, who was clad in his traditional white, flowing agbada and trademark cap waved a broom, his party’s symbol, at the crowd as the open-top bus moved around the stadium amidst cheers of ‘City Boy’ one of his numerous nicknames.