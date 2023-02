Are TotalEnergies’ extraction activities in sub-Saharan Africa continuing to dwindle, little by little? In any case, the deposits exploited by the French corporation have been heading towards this direction for the past three years, whether it is due to “the decline of the resource” at certain deposits, because of security incidents – in Nigeria and Gabon in particular – or because “major” projects are still on hold, the group told us.

Recovery plan

For the third consecutive year, the French oil company’s rate of production and marketing of hydrocarbons has declined on the continent, with 474,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in 2022 – according to figures communicated by TotalEnergies – a decrease of 11% compared to 2021 (to 532,000 BOE/d) and 24% compared to 2020 (to 629,000 BOE/d).